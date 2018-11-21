WKBD-TV, CW50, is currently off the air while mandatory technical operations are being performed on our transmission tower. We are sorry for the inconvenience and will return to the air as soon as the procedure has been completed. Thank you for your patience.

Comments (5)
  1. T.H. says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    As long as you guys know are missing you…

    Reply
  2. Scott Campbell says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Any idea when it will be BACK????

    Reply
  3. S Koehler says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Thank you for letting us know; I am glad to learn it isn’t my antenna setup. Hope you get it back up soon.

    Reply
  4. Allyson Peifer Rozgowski says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    This has been going on for several days… I record some of your shows every morning and keep getting “service will be restored…” instead of programming. I miss my judges Mathis & Millian! I should have checked here instead of spending an hour and a half on the phone with DirecTV tech support! UGH!

    Reply
  5. Max says:
    November 21, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Allyson, it took a long time for them to post here that service was out. Their Facebook page had the info first, so that seems to be the place to go, not here.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s