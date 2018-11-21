Comments (5)
WKBD-TV, CW50, is currently off the air while mandatory technical operations are being performed on our transmission tower. We are sorry for the inconvenience and will return to the air as soon as the procedure has been completed. Thank you for your patience.
As long as you guys know are missing you…
Any idea when it will be BACK????
Thank you for letting us know; I am glad to learn it isn’t my antenna setup. Hope you get it back up soon.
This has been going on for several days… I record some of your shows every morning and keep getting “service will be restored…” instead of programming. I miss my judges Mathis & Millian! I should have checked here instead of spending an hour and a half on the phone with DirecTV tech support! UGH!
Allyson, it took a long time for them to post here that service was out. Their Facebook page had the info first, so that seems to be the place to go, not here.