CW50 is Currently Off The Air While Mandatory Technical OperationsCW50, is currently off the air while mandatory technical operations are being performed on our transmission tower.

Street Beat: Education and Change in DetroitThis week on Street Beat, Amyre Makupson sits down with leaders and organizations that spend every day improving the state of Detroit education and school districts.

Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 11/19This week we're thankful for all of the talented artists in Detroit! Check out some great new releases on this week's playlist!

Street Beat: Election and ProcessesThis week on Street Beat, Rob Stone sits down with people in the political world to get all the information needed before the Midterm Elections on November 6th.

Street Beat: Breast Cancer AwarenessThis week on Street Beat, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Lisa Germani sits down with different organizations and cancer survivors to discuss how they help those diagnosed recover as well as how they recovered from the cancer themselves.

Anthony Michael Hall To Guest Star Tonight On 'Riverdale'Riverdale is back tonight with an all-new episode and a shocking mystery that will take viewers back to Riverdale High circa 1992. Every 90's high school needs a meddlesome principal and Riverdale High is lead by Principal Featherhead played by Anthony Michael Hall.

The Demon - ArrowFelicity learns something new about Oliver that shocks her.

Street Beat: Revitalization of Pontiac

I See You - Crazy Ex-GirlfriendRebecca gets more than she bargained for during a day out with Darryl.

Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 11/12We're back, and bringing you some of the freshest, chillest, most enticing releases from the past few months! It may be cold outside, but we think these tunes will warm you right up.