Michael Karson, Alisa Peskin-Sheperd, Cheryl Kohs, Deb Sloss, Rob Stone, and Evan Mountain

Southfield (CW50) – This week on “Street Beat,” our host Rob Stone interviews guests from Samaritas, welcoming Cheryl Kohs, Director of Marketing and Deb Sloss, Administrator for Senior Living of Bloomfield Hills in his first segment.

Cheryl Kohs, Director of Marketing for Samaritas, and Deb Sloss, Administrator for Senior Living of Bloomfield Hills, with Street Beat Host Rob Stone (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

Next, he learns about gray divorce and why the divorce rates are climbing for people over the age of 50 from Alisa Peskin-Sheperd, Principal of Transitions Legal.

Alisa Peskin-Sheperd, Principal of Transitions Legal, with Street Beat Host Rob Stone (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

Then, Rob learns about how ballroom dance helps prevent the development of Alzheimer’s and Dementia from Evan Mountain, Owner of Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

Evan Mountain, Owner of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, with Street Beat Host Rob Stone (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

Finally, Rob interviews Michael Karson, the CEO and President for the Area Agency on Aging 1-B to talk about how the agency helps those in need gain access for help with their Medicare and Medicaid.

Michael Karson, CEO and President of the Area Agency on Aging 1-B (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CW50 Writer/Producer)

