BLACK LIGHTNING – Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – GREAT EXPECTATIONS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) work together investigating the hometown of a creepy man at the clinic and make a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, with Syonide gone, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) puts an increasing amount of pressure on Khalil (Jordan Calloway) to help fill some of the void left in the organization. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Damon Gupton, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#205). Original airdate 11/13/2018.

