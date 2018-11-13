Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 11/12We're back, and bringing you some of the freshest, chillest, most enticing releases from the past few months! It may be cold outside, but we think these tunes will warm you right up.

Anthony Michael Hall To Guest Star Tonight On 'Riverdale'Riverdale is back tonight with an all-new episode and a shocking mystery that will take viewers back to Riverdale High circa 1992. Every 90's high school needs a meddlesome principal and Riverdale High is lead by Principal Featherhead played by Anthony Michael Hall.

Parasite Lost - SupergirlColonel Haley makes a surprising decision regarding Supergirl.

Chapter Forty: The Great Escape - RiverdaleAfter weeks go by with no contact from Archie, Veronica devises a dangerous plan to break him out of juvie.

Street Beat: Education and Change in DetroitThis week on Street Beat, Amyre Makupson sits down with leaders and organizations that spend every day improving the state of Detroit education and school districts.

The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem - Black LightningJefferson and Anissa work together investigating the hometown of a creepy man at the clinic and make a shocking discovery.

Meet The Justice TeamWeekdays, starting at 9 a.m., let CW50's Justice Team of Mathis, Milian, Toler, Ross, Acker, DiMango, and Corriero handle your case!

All Doll’d Up - The FlashNora lets something slip about the future that devastates Iris.

Dancing Queen - DC’s Legends of TomorrowWhen the Legends discover a fugitive is hiding in 1970’s London, they realize he is part of a gang that is targeting the British Monarchy.

Street Beat: Election and ProcessesThis week on Street Beat, Rob Stone sits down with people in the political world to get all the information needed before the Midterm Elections on November 6th.