SUPERGIRL – Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 8pm on CW50 – THE POWER OF THE PEN — Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) makes a surprising decision regarding Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Kara writes s series of articles highlighting aliens in National City in the hopes that humans will stop being so fearful of them. Unfortunately, the article puts some of the aliens in harm’s way. David Mcwhirter directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Aadrita Mukerji (#405). Original airdate 11/11/2018.