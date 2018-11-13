Filed Under:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND – Friday, November 16, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – EMOTIONS RUN HIGH – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) gets more than she bargained for during a day out with Darryl (Pete Gardner). Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) lends a helping hand to Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), while Heather (Vella Lovell) encourages Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) to be a nice person. Gabrielle Ruiz and Vincent Rodriguez III also star.  Jack Dolgen wrote the episode, directed by Dan Gregor (#406). Original airdate 11/16/2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s