Filed Under:All American

ALL AMERICAN – Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – WORLDS COLLIDE – Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) worlds come together to celebrate his birthday in Beverly Hills. But mixing the dysfunctional families – with the dash of an unexpected guest – ends in disaster. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), on a mission to uncover a family secret, discover a missing link to their father’s past. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) struggle to define their blossoming romance.  Taye Diggs, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Robert D. Doty and Lorna Osunsanmi and was directed by Rose Troche (#105).  Original airdate 11/14/2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s