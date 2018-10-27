Filed Under:Dynasty

DYNASTY – Friday, November 2, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – ALL ADVENTURES, TOGETHER, FOREVER – After an earth-shattering reveal, the Carringtons scramble to keep the family together on an expedition abroad, with Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) playing the unlikely role of peacemaker. Meanwhile, back home, Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) is coerced into a dangerous endeavor. Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras, Maddison Brown, Nicollette Sheridan, Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Adegoke and James Mackay also star.   Francisca X. Hu and Audrey Villalobos Karr wrote the episode, which was directed by Mary Lou Belli.  (#204).  Original airdate 11/2/2018.

