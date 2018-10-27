Street Beat: Diversity Training In The WorkplaceOn this week’s StreetBeat, it’s Diversity Day. Amyre Makupson sits down with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion to discuss diversity in the workplace and how their organization helps companies diversify through proper training sessions.

Street Team: Autism Speaks Walk

Street Beat: Events For a CauseThis week’s Street Beat highlights an array of individuals who serve a greater goal. From helping those diagnosed with down syndrome to those in hospice, it’s important to learn about the good that people do in our community.

Street Beat: Arts in Detroit

Spencer Paysinger On The CW's 'All American': 'Story Of An Outsider Trying To Figure Out Where He Fits'The CW will premiere 'All American' on Wednesday, October 10th at 9:00PM ET/PT.

The 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival

Street Beat: Crime Prevention & ‘Face The Truth’This week on “Street Beat,” our host Amyre Makupson interviews Judge Mary Chrzanowski, former Macomb County Circuit Judge and Drug Court Supervisor about her prolific legal career in Michigan.

Street Beat: Revitalization of Pontiac

[VIDEO] All The 'Whoa Oh Oh Ohs' From Recent Songs Compiled In This SupercutA user on YouTube posted a 5 minute plus video with a ton of pop and indie tracks that contain the words "whoa oh oh oh" all strung together (aka a "supercut").

The Longbow Hunters - ArrowIn order to track down Diaz from inside prison, Oliver realizes that will require aligning with an old enemy.