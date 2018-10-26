Southfield (CW50) – This week on STREET BEAT, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Lisa Germani sits down with different organizations and cancer survivors to discuss how they help those diagnosed recover as well as how they recovered from the cancer themselves.

First, Lisa interviews Jaye Sciullo, Executive Director for Shades of Pink Foundation, which is committed to easing the financial burden of a breast cancer diagnosis for patients in the Detroit metropolitan area.

Next, she speaks with Laura Brown, Executive Director and CEO and Guild Member Mary Carr from Gilda’s Club, an organization dedicated to making sure that no one fights cancer alone.

In the second half of the show, Lisa interviews Detroit Public Schools Teacher Amy Masternak, a Breast Cancer Survivor and Fifth Grade Math Teacher at Munger Elementary Middle School, about her diagnosis and recovery with the help of her friends, family, and students.

