Filed Under:Legacies

LEGACIES – Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – Under the guidance of headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis), the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted — including tri-brid Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), Alaric’s twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), high-energy vampire MG (Quincy Fouse), newly-triggered werewolf Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and the mysterious Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) — come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses. Chris Grismer directed the episode written by Julie Plec (#101). Original airdate 10/25/2018

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s