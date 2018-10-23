DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Monday, October 22, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – IT’S ALL MAGICAL – After the Legends defeated Mallus and wiped the final anachronism from time, they find themselves in unfamiliar territory with the Time Bureau. All that changes when Constantine (Matt Ryan) informs Sara (Caity Lotz) of a new magical threat that leads the team to Woodstock. Constantine thinks he knows how to defeat the new threat, but will need the help of the team and their special klepto talents to help with his spell. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) go on an adventure leaving Nate facing someone from his past. Brandon Routh, Tala Ashe and Jes Macallan also star. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Grainne Godfree (#401). Original airdate 10/22/2018