SUPERNATURAL – Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 8pm on CW50 – KIM RHODES RETURNS AS SHERIFF JODY MILLS – Still trying to solve the mystery of what happened to Dean (Jensen Ackles), Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists the help of Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) who may unknowingly already be on the case. Castiel (Misha Collins) continues to be a father figure to Jack (Alexander Calvert), who surprises even himself, when a life is on the line. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Robert Berens. (#1403). Original Airdate 10/25/2018

