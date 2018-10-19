Filed Under:Pontiac, Street Beat

Southfield (CW50) – This week on STREET BEAT, our host Rob Stone interviews John Bry, Principal Planner for Oakland County and Program Coordinator for Main Street Oakland County, who educates us on the Pontiac GM Modern Housing Project.

john bry Street Beat: Revitalization of Pontiac

John Bry, Program Coordinator for Main Street Oakland County, with Street Beat Host Rob Stone

Next, he speaks with Mike McGuinness, who serves on the Pontiac School Board and is the Chair of the Pontiac Arts Commission.

mike mcguinness Street Beat: Revitalization of Pontiac

Mike McGuinness, Chair of the Pontiac Arts Commission, with Street Beat Host Rob Stone

Finally, Rob speaks with Tim Travis from Goldner Walsh, who is also a homeowner in the GM Modern Housing Project and well-known incubator of businesses in Pontiac.

tim travis Street Beat: Revitalization of Pontiac

Tim Travis, Owner of of Goldner Walsh, with Street Beat Host Rob Stone

