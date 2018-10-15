Comments
Black Lightning -- "The Book Of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues" -- Image BLK202c_0229b.jpg -- Pictured: Cress Williams as Jefferson -- Photo: Annette Brown/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
BLACK LIGHTNING – Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at 9pm on CW50 – STRUGGLES – Jefferson (Cress Williams) must break the news to his students and faculty that he is stepping down. Struggling with his new life as Painkiller, Kahlil (Jordan Calloway) pays a visit to Jennifer (China Anne McClain) in hopes of mending things. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) continues to enact his plan. Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Damon Gupton, and James Remar also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland (#202). Original airdate 10/16/2018.