American Alien - SupergirlDiving back into reporting, Kara welcomes a new cub reporter to CatCo. Meanwhile, James and Lena argue about James’ impending indictment for acting as the vigilante Guardian, while Alex and Brainy struggle to get in sync at the DEO.

Pilot - CharmedAfter the tragic death of Mel and Maggie’s mother, the sisters struggle with moving forward but face another huge shock when they learn they have an older sister, Macy.

Inmate 4587 - ArrowFollowing Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) shocking decision to turn himself over to the FBI and reveal his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, Oliver has spent the past five months in Slabside Maximum Security Prison.

Constantine: The Legend ContinuesJohn Constantine is a seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult. Armed with an arcane knowledge of the dark arts and a wicked wit, he fights the good fight.

Blocked - The FlashAs Barry helps his daughter, Nora, become a better speedster, he and Team Flash also track down a meta stealing high-tech weapons, only to cross paths with a new foe named Cicada.