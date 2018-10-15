Filed Under:Dynasty
Dynasty -- "Ship of Vipers"-- Image Number: DYN202a_0197b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Maddison Brown as Kirby, Robert Christopher Riley as Culhane and Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon -- Photo: Mark Hill/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

DYNASTY – Friday, October 19, 2018, at 8pm on CW50 – BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY – While Blake (Grant Show) focuses on his own selfish endeavors, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) goes to desperate measures to sell Carrington Atlantic to the Van Kirks. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) are determined to validate their suspicions about Melissa (guest start Kelly Rutherford). Meanwhile, Anders’ (Alan Dale) daughter Kirby (Maddison Brown) befriends the Colbys in order to seek revenge on Fallon to make her pay for the past. James Mackay, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke and Ana Brenda Contreras also star. Josh Reims and Jenna Richman wrote the episode, which was directed by Kenny Leon. (#202). Original airdate 10/19/2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s