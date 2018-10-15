Filed Under:Arrow
Arrow -- "Inmate #4587" -- Image Number: AR701b_0042b -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Michael Jai White as Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ARROW – Monday, October 15, 2018, at 8pm on CW50 – LOCKED UP – Following Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) shocking decision to turn himself over to the FBI and reveal his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, Oliver has spent the past five months in Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Determined to keep a low profile to shorten his sentence for the sake of his family, Oliver is tested when he runs into old foes. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) have taken on new jobs and left their costumes behind but not everyone is following suit. With her focus on William (guest star Jack Moore), Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) tries to start over but when someone from her past resurfaces, things become complicated. James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama (#701). Original airdate 10/15/2018

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s