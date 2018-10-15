Comments
The Flash -- "Blocked" -- Image Number: FLA502b_0315b.jpg -- Pictured: Chris Klein as Cicada -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
THE FLASH – Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 8pm on CW50 – CHRIS KLEIN JOINS “THE FLASH” — As Barry (Grant Gustin) helps his daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), become a better speedster, he and Team Flash also track down a meta stealing high-tech weapons, only to cross paths with a new foe named Cicada (Chris Klein), who is hunting the very same meta with nefarious intent. Kim Miles directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Judalina Neira (#502). Original airdate 10/16/2018