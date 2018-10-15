ALL AMERICAN – Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 9m on CW50 – THE MORE THINGS CHANGE – While trying to be all things, on and off the field, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) quickly discovers the rules he played by at Crenshaw no longer apply in Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is also forced to learn a new set of rules, with Spencer’s protective “Halo Effect” now gone. Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Jalyn Hall, and Cody Christian. The episode was written by April Blair and Mike Herro & David Straus and directed by David McWhirter (#102). Original airdate 10/17/2018.