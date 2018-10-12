Filed Under:Street Beat

Southfield (CW50) – This week on STREET BEAT, our host Karen Carter learns about the importance of the Meadow Brook Theatre and its Guild with Planning Committee Member Marie Hochstein.

Next, she interviews New York City Musician Migguel Anggelo, who is returning to the Detroit Institute of Arts to present his show,

So Close: Love & Hate as part of DIA’s Friday Night Live! Series.

In our last segment, Karen speaks with Amy Peterson, Co-Founder, and CEO of Rebel Nell, a local organization that employs, empowers and educates women facing barriers to employment in Detroit.

Watch STREET BEAT Saturdays at 8:30 on CW50.

