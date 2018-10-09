Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 10/8Looking for some new tunes to start your week off right? Check out the playilst for new releases from your favorite local artists!

Street Team: Autism Speaks Walk

Street Beat: Back-To-SchoolStudents and parents alike are gearing up for the school year and with it comes many unneeded stresses. StreetBeat this week has you covered! Hear advice from professionals regarding services that can make your family’s back-to-school season easier.

The 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival

Street Beat: Foster CareThe joy foster families can bring orphaned and disadvantaged kids is immeasurable.

Street Beat: Cancer SupportEvery year, over 12.7 million people are newly diagnosed with cancer. On this week’s Street Beat, Host Lisa Germani sits down with cancer survivors and those who seek to make the hard times easier to hear their experiences and how they championed above their diagnoses

Street Beat: Events For a CauseThis week’s Street Beat highlights an array of individuals who serve a greater goal. From helping those diagnosed with down syndrome to those in hospice, it’s important to learn about the good that people do in our community.

Street Beat: Crime Prevention & ‘Face The Truth’This week on “Street Beat,” our host Amyre Makupson interviews Judge Mary Chrzanowski, former Macomb County Circuit Judge and Drug Court Supervisor about her prolific legal career in Michigan.

Jerry Springer Talks Joining The CW And His Favorite Things About The Show"I’m really excited to be a part of the CW family because it’s given our show new life, and with close to 5,000 shows in the books, we could be on long after I’m gone…there’s a scary thought!"

Gary Anthony Williams 3 - Whose Line Is It Anyway?Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams.