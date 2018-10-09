Menu
Street Beat: Diversity Training In The Workplace
On this week’s StreetBeat, it’s Diversity Day. Amyre Makupson sits down with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion to discuss diversity in the workplace and how their organization helps companies diversify through proper training sessions.
Street Beat: Events For a Cause
This week’s Street Beat highlights an array of individuals who serve a greater goal. From helping those diagnosed with down syndrome to those in hospice, it’s important to learn about the good that people do in our community.
Street Beat: Cancer Support
Every year, over 12.7 million people are newly diagnosed with cancer. On this week’s Street Beat, Host Lisa Germani sits down with cancer survivors and those who seek to make the hard times easier to hear their experiences and how they championed above their diagnoses
Street Beat: Foster Care
The joy foster families can bring orphaned and disadvantaged kids is immeasurable.
Street Beat: Back-To-School
Students and parents alike are gearing up for the school year and with it comes many unneeded stresses. StreetBeat this week has you covered! Hear advice from professionals regarding services that can make your family’s back-to-school season easier.
