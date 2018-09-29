Filed Under:The Outpost

THE OUTPOST – Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:00 pm on CW50 – TALON FACES A TOUGH DECISION – Talon (Jessica Green), Garret (Jake Stormoen), and Janzo (Anand Desai Barochia) return from the Greyskin wastelands to find the Outpost very different from how they left it. Talon faces Dred (Philip Brodie), but is torn between getting revenge and saving her friends. Imogen Waterhouse, Andrew Howard and Michael Flynn also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jason Faller (#110). Original airdate 10/2/2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s