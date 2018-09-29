Comments
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, October 5, 2018 at 8:00 pm on CW50 –
SEEING IS BELIEVING – Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines – all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Eric Jones, Murray SawChuck, Greg Gleason, Bill Cook, Spidey and Ed Alonzo (#513). Original airdate 10/5/2018.