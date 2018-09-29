Comments
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, October 5, 2018 at 8:00 pm on CW50 –
THE BIG SWITCH – Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines – all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jarrett and Raja, Shoot Ogawa, Spidey, Rick Smith, Jr, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Greg Frewin and Tommy Wind (#511). Original airdate 9/21/2018.