THE OUTPOST – Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 9 pm on CW50 – THE PRIME ORDER RULES THE OUTPOST – Talon (Jessica Green), Garret (Jake Stormoen), and Janzo (Anand Desai Barochia) are ambushed and the Book of Names falls into enemy hands. The Prime Order settles into its new oppressive rule at the Outpost. Everit Dred (Philip Brodie) has Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) trapped, but she is instead taken captive by another threat. Andrew Howard and Michael Flynn also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Jason Faller (#109). Original airdate 9/25/2018.

