This week on “Street Beat,” our host April Moss interviews Lynne Golodner, CEO of One Earth Writing, which offers a three-part college application essay workshop to build students’ confidence and voice.

Next, she interviews former Detroit Schoolteacher Calvin Sibert, who is now Director of Program Support and Content for Learn Fresh Education Company.

In our third segment, April speaks with Marcus Green about his docuseries “Determined,” which highlights youth mentoring and residents’ legacies in Metro Detroit.

Finally, she speaks with Coach Dennis Foster and James Clay from the non-profit organization Change the Mentality.

