MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, September 28, 2018 at 8:30 pm on CW50 – SLEIGHT OF MIND — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Jeki Yoo, Joel Meyers, Jibrizy, Naathan Phan, Ed Alonzo and Noora Karma (#510). Original airdate 9/14/2018.