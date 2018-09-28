Comments
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, September 28, 2018 at 8pm on CW50 – SOUND OF SILENCE – Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Billy Kidd, Nathan Burton, Chipper Lowell, Andi Gladwin, Jason Bird and Greg Frewin (#512). Original airdate 9/28/2018.