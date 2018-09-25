Travel back in time while enjoying the Michigan Renaissance Festival!

The annual weekend event will take place until September 30th. It’s not every day where you can escape the realities of the real world and role play in a time without the internet and cell phones.

Each year about 25,000 people attend the festival will happen in Holly, Michigan. You can expect to see everything from knights, to mermaids, even the queen makes her appearance daily on the grounds.

There is plenty of vendors to shop from where you can pick up the perfect sixteenth-century items.

Food is another highlight of the day. From the turkey legs to the pickles there is a little bit of something for everyone.

Throughout the day there are various performances for people of every age. This is a great festival to bring your whole family to including your dog.

If you ask anyone who has attended in years past they will say there is nothing quite like it.

“You should come at least once, there’s something for everyone here,” said Susan Hoffman who comes with her friends every weekend during the season.

Be sure to check out this year’s Michigan Renaissance Festival. They will be there every weekend until September 30th. For tickets and more information visit www.michrenfest.com.