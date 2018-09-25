CW50 Street Team comes together to explore The Autism Speaks Walk. The Autism Speaks Walk allows for diversity within the community. Many people come together to support someone they may know with autism or to just support a great cause. Each year Autism Speaks provides much awareness and information about Autism as possible.

There was a lot of fun at this event as well. There was a live DJ, An appearance from CBS Detroit’s chief forecaster Karen Carter, information booths, and a lot of activities for the kids! This consisted of face painting, coloring books, a bouncer bounce and much more. There was also free burgers from White Castle and free snacks were also provided.

The CW50 Street Team had a great time connecting with everyone at The Autism Speaks Walk and we can’t wait for the fun again next year.