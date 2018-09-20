This week on “Street Beat,” our host Rob Stone discusses the suicide epidemic and prevention of suicides in our schools with Dr. Robert Shaner, PH.D., Superintendent of the Rochester Community School District.

Next, he speaks with Kathryn Lowe, Program Manager for the Judson Center.

Rob also interviews Clinical Analysts Laurin Jozlin and Christine Mary, from Zero Suicide Organization, a part of Oakland Community Health Network.

Finally, Rob discusses the impact of suicide on families with Crystal Coleman, Director of Clinical Services, The Children’s Center.