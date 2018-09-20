Filed Under:Street Beat

image11 Street Beat: Suicide Prevention

This week on “Street Beat,” our host Rob Stone discusses the suicide epidemic and prevention of suicides in our schools with Dr. Robert Shaner, PH.D., Superintendent of the Rochester Community School District.

image4 Street Beat: Suicide Prevention

Next, he speaks with Kathryn Lowe, Program Manager for the Judson Center.

image51 Street Beat: Suicide Prevention

Rob also interviews Clinical Analysts Laurin Jozlin and Christine Mary, from Zero Suicide Organization, a part of Oakland Community Health Network.

image71 Street Beat: Suicide Prevention

Finally, Rob discusses the impact of suicide on families with Crystal Coleman, Director of Clinical Services, The Children’s Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s