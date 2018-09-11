This week on “Street Beat,” our host Amyre Makupson speaks with Sam Fogelman and Padma Kuppa, both from the Michigan Roundtable Board.

Next, she discusses promoting diversity in the workplace with Roundtable Consultants Freda Sampson and Reanne Young.

In the third segment, Amyre highlights youth development with Regional Youth Intern Alumni, Fatima Bhati and Harrison Shelby.

Finally, she covers the Police and Community Trust with Yusef Shakur, Co-Director of Programs and Dez Squire, Suburban Organizer, both from the Michigan Roundtable.