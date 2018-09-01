The Kindness of Strangers - The OriginalsAs pressing matters rage on in New Orleans, the Mikaelson siblings find themselves forced to set aside their differences and work together to escape a “chambre de chasse.”

Street Beat: Foster CareThe joy foster families can bring orphaned and disadvantaged kids is immeasurable.

Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 7/30It's been a busy spring and summer in Detroit this year. We're featuring new releases from all kinds of artists on this week's playlist! Check it out!

Street Beat: Cancer SupportEvery year, over 12.7 million people are newly diagnosed with cancer. On this week’s Street Beat, Host Lisa Germani sits down with cancer survivors and those who seek to make the hard times easier to hear their experiences and how they championed above their diagnoses

Street Team Checks out Legacy of Literacy

Fury Rogue - The FlashWhen Barry needs help transporting a dangerous meta, he calls on a new friend for help – Leo Snart AKA Citizen Cold.

Heather Anne Campbell 3 - Whose Line Is It Anyway?Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Heather Anne Campbell

Street Beat: Service Dogs and Elderly Pet Rescues

Damage - SupergirlWhen multiple children get sick from lead poisoning, Morgan Edge points the finger at Lena and blames her creation of the lead bomb she made to save National City from the Daxamites.

There in the Disappearing Light - The OriginalsKlaus helps Hope cope with her pain in an unconventional way.