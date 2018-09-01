Filed Under:The Originals

THE ORIGINALS – Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – TAKING THE POWER BACK – As Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Josh (Steven Krueger) work to clean up the city, an uprising of purist vampires leads the supernatural factions into a deadly showdown. Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) attempt to bring her family back together leaves her struggling with the consequences. Finally, Freya (Riley Voelkel) makes a life-changing decision. Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies also star. Bethany Rooney directed the episode written by K.C. Perry & Michelle Paradise (#509). Original airdate 6/20/2018.

