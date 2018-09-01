Filed Under:Burden of Truth

BURDEN OF TRUTH – Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 8pm on CW50 – BROKEN GLASS – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) continue building their case against the industrial site. While compiling their evidence, the threats against them – from forces inside and outside of the town – further escalate. Nonetheless, this makes the duo dig their heels in deeper, despite a potential hole the defense creates in Joanna and Billy’s case. The episode was directed by James Genn and written by Hayden Simpson and Laura Good (#106). The CW original airdate 9/5/2018.

