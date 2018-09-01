Comments
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, September 7, 2018 at 8:30pm on CW50 – X MARKS THE SPOT – Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Eric Jones, Chris Funk, Chipper Lowell, Greg Gleason, Shoot Ogawa, Titou and Rick Smith Jr (#507). Original airdate 8/17/2018.