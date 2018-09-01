Filed Under:The Outpost

THE OUTPOST – Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – SECRETS ARE REVEALED – Having discovered a powerful secret, Wythers (Andrew Howard) blackmails Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse), insisting that she allow him to execute Talon (Jessica Green). Meanwhile, five killers from Talon’s past ride into town, looking to take care of unfinished business. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Michael Flynn and Philip Brodie also star. Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin wrote the episode, directed by John Lyde (#105). Original airdate 08/7/2018.

