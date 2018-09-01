Back To School Just For Laughs – Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – ALL THINGS SCHOOL – AND FUNNY! – Did going to school shape who comedians became as people? JUST FOR LAUGHS takes a look at several comedians’ stand-ups showing that a great deal of comedians love joking about their education – and hilarious experiences – during their shows. The special was shot in front of a live audience at the Montreal Just for Laughs festival and features comedians John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, Eric Andre, and many more. The special was directed by Mathieu Baer and hosted by Ivan Decker. Original airdate 9/5/2018.