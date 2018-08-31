This week on “Street Beat,” our host Rob Stone speaks with Kim and Sophie Gilmore, both members of the Down Syndrome Guild of Southeast Michigan about their annual, upcoming Buddy Walk.

Next, he interviews April Ceno, Walk Co-Chair of Autism Services at TTI and Lisa Radtke, Manager of Field Development for Michigan and Indiana, for Autism Speaks about their upcoming fundraiser walk.

Rob then learns about the HOUR Detroit “Downtown Living Tour” which benefits Eastern Market, in an interview with Asia Jones, Marketing and Events Assistant for HOUR Media.

Finally, Rob speaks with two individuals dedicated to the Hospice of Michigan, Megan LaCross, Director of Philanthropy and Rabbi E.B. Freedman, CEO and Founding Director for the Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network.