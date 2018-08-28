Filed Under:Street Beat

image1 Street Beat: Cancer Support

This week on “Street Beat,” our host Lisa Germani speaks with Kris Kelly, Cancer Survivor and Author about beating liver cancer three times and the book she wrote during her battle Serenity: Random Thoughts to Help You Through Life.

Next, Lisa speaks with Jane Imerman, Ambassador for Imerman Angels, a one-on-one cancer support organization that pairs survivors with cancer fighters and caregivers.

Finally, she interviews Rob Atteberry, a two time cancer survivor, author and Ironman triathlete who was told years ago, that his brain cancer was terminal and he only had a few months left to live.

