This week on “Street Beat,” our host Lisa Germani speaks with Cassandra Thomas, Foster Home Licensing Supervisor Wayne County, from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services about the foster care program here in Michigan.

Next, she speaks with Karen Hall, Director of Quality at Vista Maria about transitional living programs for foster children.

Her third guest is Maggie Dunn, Founder of House of Providence, about her mission to stabilize and find healing for foster youth.

Finally, Lisa interviews Carol Verville, a Foster Mom about her personal journey and work as the Foster Care and Adoption Coordinator at Kensington.