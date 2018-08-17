The Dream Cruise is upon us, and that means it’s time for…the 1st Annual Motor City Muscle‘s Rock-n-Muscle Car Festival! This weekend, you can find rows upon rows of muscle cars and over 120+ performances on 7 stages in the heart of Detroit. This festival is FREE to the public starting today, Friday, August 17th until Sunday, August 19th.
Check out some of the artists performing below:
1. DEATH – “Look At Your Life”
Death will be performing at Hart Plaza on Saturday, August 18th at 8:15pm.
2. I See Stars – “Calm Snow”
I See Stars will be performing Sunday, August 19th at Hart Plaza at 10:15pm.
3. Sponge – “Jump While The House Is On Fire”
Sponge will be performing Sunday, August 19th on the Riverfront Stage at 9:00pm.
4. Earth Engine – “Remain”
Earth Engine will be performing on the Spirit of Detroit Stage at 5:00pm on Friday, August 17th.
5. Tart – “Like Lovers Do”
Tart will be performing on Sunday, August 19th on the Spirit of Detroit Stage at 12:15pm.
6. Craig Brown Band – “Overthinking”
Craig Brown Band will be performing on Sunday, August 19th on the Spirit of Detroit Stage at 8:00pm.
7. The Muggs – “Lightning Cries”
The Muggs will be performing Saturday, August 18th on the Riverfront Stage at 7:30pm.
8. Zander Michigan – “Box of Angels”
Zander Michigan will be performing on Saturday, August 18th on the Spirit of Detroit Stage at 12:15pm.
9. Red Stone Souls – “Void Walker”
Red Stone Souls will be performing Saturday, August 18th on the Campus Martius Park Stage at 1:45pm.
10. The Accidentals – “Odyssey”
The Accidentals will be performing Sunday, August 19th on the Campus Martius Park Stage at 5:30pm.
Check out the Motor City Muscle website for even more bands and set times!