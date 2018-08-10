This week on “Street Beat,” our host Amyre Makupson speaks with Justin Trombly, Class Teacher from the Detroit Waldorf School about the importance of sleep, nutrition and routine for students returning to school after the summer.

Next, Amyre interviews Vickie Thompson-Sandy, President at Samaritas and Lisa Ermak, Media and PR Specialist for Delta Dental, about arming kids with the proper supplies for going back to the classroom.

Our second half of the show is spent interviewing Ebony Bagley, Internet Safety and Cyber Bullying Specialist about supporting our youth at school.