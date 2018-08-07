This week on Street Beat, Host April Moss speaks with several guests who have dedicated their lives to creating bonds between humans and pets. She interviews Cara Conway, Social Media Coordinator and Carrie Simmons, Volunteer Event Coordinator from Paws with a Cause, an organization that trains service dogs to help people with disabilities. Next, she speaks with Kim Skaritt, Founder of Silver Muzzle Cottage, Michigan’s first Animal Hospice. Her third guest is Chris Brooks, Volunteer and Board Member from Last Day Dog Rescue, a no-kill rescue based in Livonia with foster homes all across Michigan. Finally, April interviews Sandi MacDonald, Board of Directors for the Southeast Michigan Chapter of Pets for Vets, and Veteran Andrew Gombar with his emotional support dog Ellie.