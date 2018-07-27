BURDEN OF TRUTH – Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 8 pm on CW50 –

JOANNA AND BILLY JOIN FORCES TO FIND THE TRUTH – In a town that’s as foreign as it is familiar, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) contends with questions over her family’s hasty departure when she was a teenager, while attempting to convince the locals that she has in fact switched sides. Billy (Peter Mooney) gets a lead on the case from an unexpected source. As more girls fall ill, Joanna attempts to convince her father, David (Alex Carter), the head of her law firm, to represent the teenagers. The episode was directed by Jeff Woolnough and written by Brad Simpson (#102). The CW original airdate 8/1/2018.