The Legacy of Literacy celebrated their 7th annual event on July 21. Children of the ages 4 to 16 read out loud to the elder to earn gifts and to enjoy fun!

This event was in Highland Park. Children from Highland Park and Detroit were also invited to enjoy breakfast, gain free books and backpacks. The Children also were able to make ice cream, get a balloon made and were able to get their face painted.

This year’s event focused on STEAM, using science, technology, engineering, arts, and math to teach students.

This event was definitely one to remember and CW50’s Street Team enjoyed every moment there. We are excited to join the fun again next year!