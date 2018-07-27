This week on STREET BEAT, our host Rob Stone interviews Shell Jones, Executive Director at Autistic Play-Place about her mission to help those living with autism.

Next, he speaks with Renee Aloe about Dearborn’s “Special All Stars Day” Homecoming.

Then, he sits down with Kathleen Lewandowski, COO at Crawl, Walk, Jump, Run Therapy Clinic and Christine Kessler from Autism University.

He also interviews Ron Sandison, who is an author and public speaker living with autism here in Southeast Detroit.