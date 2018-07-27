Filed Under:autism, Street Beat

This week on STREET BEAT, our host Rob Stone interviews Shell Jones, Executive Director at Autistic Play-Place about her mission to help those living with autism.

image41 Street Beat: Living with Autism

Next, he speaks with Renee Aloe about Dearborn’s “Special All Stars Day” Homecoming.

image61 Street Beat: Living with Autism

Then, he sits down with Kathleen Lewandowski, COO at Crawl, Walk, Jump, Run Therapy Clinic and Christine Kessler from Autism University.

image8 Street Beat: Living with Autism

He also interviews Ron Sandison, who is an author and public speaker living with autism here in Southeast Detroit.

