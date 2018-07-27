Filed Under:The Outpost

THE OUTPOST – Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 9 pm on CW50 – POWER STRUGGLE – Against the Smith’s (Kevin McNally) advice, Talon (Jessica Green) goes after the demon before she’s ready. The Mistress (Robyn Malcolm) proves herself a ruthless enemy in her scheme to take over the colipsum trade. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Michael Flynn, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star. Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin wrote the episode, directed by John Lyde (#104).  Original airdate 07/31/2018.

