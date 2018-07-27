Filed Under:Fool Us, Penn & Teller

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, August 3, 2018 at 9 pm on CW50 – SPECIAL EPISODE FEATURING MAGICIANS FROM ALL OVER THE GLOBE -Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The international magicians featured in the episode include Taijyi Fujryama, Pit Hartling, Helen Coghlan and Menny Lindenfeld. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#506). Original airdate 7/30/2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s