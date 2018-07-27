Comments
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, August 3, 2018 at 8 pm on CW50 – TRUST – Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Barry and Stuart, Joshua Jay, Jeff McBride, Murray SawChuck, Chris Randall and Jonathan Pendragon (#408). Original airdate 8/4/2017.