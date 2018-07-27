Filed Under:The 100

THE 100 – Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 8 pm on CW50 – SEASON FINALE PART ONE – In part one of the fifth season finale, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) leads her people into war. While behind enemy lines, our heroes must overcome their differences to save Wonkru from extinction. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Justine Juel Gillmer (#512). Original airdate 7/31/2018.

